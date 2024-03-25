Ruby has put on weight and is back to her old self after her month-long adventure.

The Northland family of an elderly half-blind dog that had been lost for a month is overjoyed she has been found alive.

Fifteen-year-old Ruby, a staffy-lab cross, went missing from a property belonging to Sam Andersen’s dad in Maungaturoto about four weeks ago.

She was spotted on the side of a busy road, a 10 to 15 minutes drive away from home by a kind member of the public who picked her up and took her to the SPCA centre in Whangārei.

The SPCA was able to contact the Andersen family as Ruby was microchipped and registered on the Companion Animal NZ Register.

“Very skinny, hungry, dirty and covered in fleas”, Ruby was equally overjoyed to see her owners.

“She was excited to get in the car and started licking me and wagging her tail,” Andersen said.

“It took her a second to recognise me, but the moment she saw dad she was like a puppy.

“She was over the moon, whining and crying for him.”

Andersen said they searched everywhere for Ruby, who also may have dementia, and had given up on ever seeing her again.

The property is fenced, and Ruby is usually happy to be at home wandering around the house.

“She must have got under the fence and taken herself on a lovely walk.

“Dad went looking for her, drove around the roads, and went to all her favourite spots and searched the property, he had no idea where she’d gone.

“I was quite upset.”

Andersen picked Ruby up on Wednesday and said she had settled in well.

Sam Andersen and SPCA Whangarei Centre Manager Karla Aekins with Ruby, who went missing a month ago.

“It’s awesome that she’s home, she’s gaining weight already. She scoffed down her food yesterday, she had no problems eating it.

“She’s an awesome dog ... we’re amazed she’s alive.”

SPCA Whangārei Centre Manager Karla Aekins said it was great to reunite Ruby with her family.

“It is such a good feeling reuniting a pet with its owner and in this case, it was only possible because Ruby was microchipped.

“I hear she is very happy to be home again, and I’m delighted SPCA was able to help.”

There are currently 34 Northland dogs and cats listed as missing on Companion Animals NZ’s LostPet website.

“Sadly, pets do go missing, which is why microchips are so important,” Aekins said.

“Not only is it important to get your pets microchipped, but it’s vital to also register it with up-to-date contact details.

“Any lost pet can be taken to SPCA, a vet clinic or the council and if they have a registered chip they’re able to be reunited with their owner in no time.”

