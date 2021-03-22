Elderly Dunedin woman loses 10k in Facebook scam

A 76-year-old Dunedin woman was scammed out $10,000 over Facebook. Photo / 123RF

A 76-year-old Dunedin woman was scammed out of $10,000 over Facebook.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the woman contacted police on Saturday morning, after she was scammed over Facebook Messenger.

She purchased vouchers for game website Steam and then sent the scammer the barcodes.

People needed to be aware that scammers were doing the rounds again, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

A post on the Steam website said they have seen increasing reports of scammers contacting victims over the phone and coercing them to purchase Steam Wallet Gift Cards.

Usually, the victims are told it is to cover payment for taxes, bail, debts, or delivery of money won in sweepstakes.

The scammers often pose as agents of official agencies to convince their people to comply.