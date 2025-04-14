“Whānau, locals and special friends travelled from near and far. Thirty years running a bed & breakfast in Akaroa means that a lot of people showed up.”

Their business, Mulberry House, is renowned in Akaroa for its open-door policy, boasting guests and family get-togethers for decades.

Jack and Anne had dedicated much of their lives to teaching English.

“Forever young at heart, they just loved and understood young people,” Catherwood said.

Anne Clark, 79, died alongside her husband, Jack on April 3 after a serious car crash in Akaroa. Photo / Supplied

A statement from the family, shared exclusively with the Herald, said Anne and Jack understood young people better than anyone.

“Their teaching never stopped, even when they retired from their English teaching careers, and the doors to Mulberry House are forever open to friends and family,” it said.

Jack Clark preparing his famous Margerita's for his granddaughter and her friends, 2025. Photo / Supplied

Jack, born into poverty in the United States, was the first person in his family to attend university. Growing up, he spent nights living in tents and joined the navy to get a college education.

According to the family statement, Jack was also “indescribably wise”.

“He’s seen it all... growing up sometimes in a tent as a kid, being stationed in the navy for the US in Hawaii as a young boy, bringing up three boys in the US before moving to New Zealand after meeting Anne, the love of his life and looking after her kids and the rest of our whānau that followed,” it said.

Jack was a former teacher and coach at a Detroit high school.

His children from the US — Kevin, Shaun and Kelly — travelled for the funeral and spoke together about their father.

One of Jack’s students, Jim Webber, told the Herald he was “terribly upset” when he heard the news.

“Jack Clark was a giant among men. He was my role model,” Webber said.

Jack and Anne Clark at the Cake Shop, Akaroa, part of their daily ritual before heading to the Common Cafe, 2025. Photo / Supplied

Anne, affectionately known as “Zanny” or “granny” to her grandchildren, was described by her son, Edward, as immensely generous.

“She always said that strangers are friends you haven’t met yet.”

Catherwood remembered when Anne had taken the shirt off her back and given it to her friend just because they’d commented how nice it was.

“She loved giving more than anyone I know.”

The family statement mentioned how the pair were like “yin and yang”, with Jack the “most gentle and patient soul” and Anne “larger than life”.

According to the family statement, Jack was a “dark horse with any sports and anything competitive”, whereas Anne was “certainly not renowned for her sporting prowess”.

Akaroa residents are rallying around the family.

Jack and Anne Clark pictured at Government house. Photo / Supplied

The pair were regulars at the Common Cafe in Akaroa. In a Facebook post, they paid tribute to Anne and Jack and announced they would shut their doors on the day of the funeral.

“Anne and Jack brightened our days visiting us for their usual flat white and Americano served in their own special cups,” it said.

“We will miss Jack’s quick wit and charming smile and Anne’s elegance and generosity. Many of Anne’s gorgeous clothes are proudly worn by the Common staff.”

Despite their deaths, the family said their love and legacy would live on.

“We will miss them so much, but all have each other’s back thanks to the values instilled in us by them.”

“They made people feel heard, they loved deeply throughout their whole life, to each other and the rest of their whānau and are the centre of our family’s world.”

An investigation into the crash is being conducted.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.