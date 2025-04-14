“Their teaching never stopped, even when they retired from their English teaching careers, and the doors to Mulberry House are forever open to friends and family,” it said.
Jack, born into poverty in the United States, was the first person in his family to attend university. Growing up, he spent nights living in tents and joined the navy to get a college education.
According to the family statement, Jack was also “indescribably wise”.
“He’s seen it all... growing up sometimes in a tent as a kid, being stationed in the navy for the US in Hawaii as a young boy, bringing up three boys in the US before moving to New Zealand after meeting Anne, the love of his life and looking after her kids and the rest of our whānau that followed,” it said.
Jack was a former teacher and coach at a Detroit high school.
His children from the US — Kevin, Shaun and Kelly — travelled for the funeral and spoke together about their father.
One of Jack’s students, Jim Webber, told the Herald he was “terribly upset” when he heard the news.
“Jack Clark was a giant among men. He was my role model,” Webber said.
Anne, affectionately known as “Zanny” or “granny” to her grandchildren, was described by her son, Edward, as immensely generous.
“She always said that strangers are friends you haven’t met yet.”