Jonny Thompson loves working for the Life Education Trust alongside its mascot Harold the Giraffe. Photo / David Haxton

Jonny Thompson had a surprise at Life Education Trust’s annual conference.

He was presented with an Ākina Tohu award which represents innovative thinking in the face of new challenges.

The conference saw a number of the trust’s educators – there are about 40 throughout New Zealand – come together in Auckland to share ideas and listen to various guest speakers.

Thompson said the trust had been looking at ways of broadening “what we do and how we go about it”.

“A number of us were asked to do some stuff in the digital space, which is still under way, but I guess for contributions there, this was awarded to me which was lovely.”

Thompson is the organisation’s educator for the Kāpiti and Horowhenua districts and his role sees him visit primary schools in a mobile classroom, with trust mascot Harold the Giraffe, and deliver various lessons from a range of about 47 topics.

“These days, more and more, we’re heading into the mental health and wellbeing spectrum, which is just awesome.

“Traditionally, in the past, we’ve been known for things like food and nutrition, and human biology, but the majority of what we deliver is around those topics like resilience, anxiety, emotional management, how to deal with change.

“It’s all very powerful stuff.”

Educators contact the schools before visting to find out what topics suit the school and then tailor lessons for various syndicates.

“We’re in the truck with Harold, the lights, the music, incredible audiovisuals, and a number of hands-on resources, and teach the importance of things like mental health and wellbeing.

“Sobering statistics and well-researched neuroscience help guide most of what we do.

“Resilience, emotional management, friendship, decision making, vaping and online navigation are some of our most popular topics.”

Thompson, who is a registered teacher, loved “empowering students especially given the world we find ourselves in these days”.

He’s been in the role for about a year and has been re-establishing the work of the trust in both districts after the role had been vacant for a few years.

“Part of my role was going out to schools and telling them that we were back and better.”

Life Education Kāpiti/Horowhenua is part of a charitable trust and is supported by sponsors and donations. Keen to help? Email carolandmalcs@gmail.com



