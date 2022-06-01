Hannah Slater is WITT's new agricultural tutor. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to sheep and beef farming, the new agricultural tutor at the Western Institute Technology at Taranaki (WITT) has both hands-on experience and knowledge.

In April, Hannah Slater took on the role of an agricultural tutor.

Hannah grew up on a sheep and beef farm east of Stratford, past Toko, and says as long as she can remember, she wanted to be a shepherd.

"It very much runs in our families' blood. My grandad has been sheep farming his whole life, as well as my mum and dad. Three out of four of my siblings are sheep and beef farmers as well. My youngest sibling is still in school but they're definitely going in that same direction."

Hannah says she carried that dream right onto high school, and then university, until she achieved it.

"I went to Stratford High School and took every agricultural class I could. In 2015 to 2016 I attended Lincoln University and gained a Diploma in Agriculture and a Diploma in Farm Management."

After finishing university, Hannah quickly found her first shepherd job.

"My first job was at the end of 2016 in Mangamingi. I pretty much haven't left since then, I've been working on different farms."

After the farm Hannah was working on was sold, she says she was looking for other jobs when the opportunity to be an agricultural tutor came up.

"It was an amazing opportunity and it would've been silly of me not to take it. During the week the students come out to Mangamingi to learn the practical side of things and complete their theory work at the campus," Hannah says.

At the weekends Hannah helps out on farms, running around five to six dogs.

"I've got the best of both worlds really, I get to teach people and prepare them for their farming careers, and I also get to continue with my passion. It's a win-win situation."