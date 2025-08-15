Advertisement
What will private schools be spending extra Budget money on? David Seymour says he’s ‘open’ to giving more funding

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule says private schools pay large amounts of tax to the Government on their fees.

Private schools got a boost of $4.6 million, upping their annual Government funding to $46.2m, announced in Budget 2025. Associate Education Minister David Seymour says he is open to that amount increasing, but what exactly is the money going towards?

At St Cuthbert’s College, a morning stroll across the school

