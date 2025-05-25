- A Whanganui pilot academy’s planes have been grounded for ‘safety reasons’ by the Civil Aviation Authority.
- The academy, owned by Whanganui District Council, provides training for international and domestic students.
- The CAA is reviewing the concerns with the academy to determine the next steps.
A Whanganui pilot academy has been grounded for “safety reasons” following “aviation-related” concerns from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy operates out of Whanganui Airport and provides “aviation education training and assessments to the highest industry standards”, according its website.
“The CAA has made the decision to ground aircraft operated by the NZICPA for safety reasons while we address these concerns,” says a CAA spokesperson.