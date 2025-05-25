NZICPA offers a pilot cadet programme for Indian airline IndiGo as well as catering for international and domestic students.

The academy is owned by Whanganui District Council under its Whanganui District Council Holdings company. Last year the Herald reported that it would soon have 10 more second-hand planes at its disposal, coming with a price tag of $2.78 million.

Just which aircraft are at the centre of the grounding is not yet clear.

“We are working with NZICPA to review and respond to the concerns and allegations, which will help inform our next steps. At this time, we are unable to provide further comment,” the CAA spokesperson said.

Both NZICPA and Whanganui District Council have been approached for comment.