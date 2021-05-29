Waikato boy and Rukuhia School ex-student William Murray named US Presidential Scholar

Waikato boy William Murray, who has lived in the US since 2015, has been recognised as US Presidential Scholar. Photo / Supplied

Former student of Rukuhia School William Murray, who is currently living in Seattle, has been named one of this year's 161 Presidential Scholars for the United States.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects recipients annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

William's father Stuart manages the Gates Foundation endowment and used to go to Hamilton Boys' High School. Before moving to Seattle in 2015, William spent his childhood moving between the UK, Dubai, the US and New Zealand.

Waikato-born, William is the grandson of Robin Murray of Cambridge and Raewyn Murray of Hamilton.

"By the time I was 12, my family had lived on four different continents, but my dad's family farm was always a place I considered my second home. Some of my favourite childhood memories are helping my dad on the farm, wandering through the Hamilton Gardens with my Nan, and touch rugby at lunchtime at Rukuhia School. That school was a special place for me."

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says this year's Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for extraordinary times.

"I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Honouring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams."

William will graduate from Lakeside School next month. At his school, he is currently student body president, a fixture in the school's drama productions, co-captain of the varsity tennis team and an active member of the Northwest Boychoir. He plans to take a gap year to pursue professional acting before enrolling at Harvard University.

Presidential Scholars are guests of the commission during the National Recognition Program and enjoy an expenses-paid trip to Washington DC to meet with government officials, educators and other accomplished people. To commemorate their achievement, the scholars are awarded the US Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

The US Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognise and honour some of America's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.