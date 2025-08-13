Advertisement
NCEA’s demise is a lesson in failed educational policy – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss the proposed end to NCEA and what will replace it.
Richard Prebble
Opinion by Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The coalition Government will phase out the NCEA, replacing it with externally marked exams and whole-subject assessments.
  • Critics argue the NCEA led to a decline in student preparedness and academic standards over two decades.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the change, emphasising a return to teacher-led learning and essential skills.

Last week, the coalition Government made what may be its most influential decision: the NCEA qualification is to be phased out and replaced with a new system that will include externally marked exams.

Internal assessments of disconnected snippets of “competencies” are to be replaced by coherent, whole-subject examinations.

