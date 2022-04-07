Greg Fenton to step down as Havelock high principal

Havelock North High School principal Greg Fenton is leaving after 2022. Photo NZME

After 10 years as principal at Havelock North High School, Greg Fenton has announced his resignation.

Fenton sent an email to parents on Thursday saying 2022 "will be my last year in the role".

"I am taking the opportunity to advise the board now, to allow plenty of time to undertake the appointment process and to enable a smooth transition to the new appointment in 2023.

"The ride has been an enjoyable one, but I am ready to look at other options in the future.

He said incidents in the past fortnight that involved fighting on school grounds by students and former students, had nothing to do with his decision.

"I had always intended to review my position at the end of 10 years. What has really confirmed the decision for me, are my family circumstances; losing both my parents and my brother-in-law in the past two and a half years, and not being able to get to see my kids because of the COVID situation we have all had to deal with over the past three years.

"I have been really well supported in my role by the boards I have worked with, by many outstanding teachers and by a great community. We have a superb school, and I will certainly miss the people and be sad to leave."