EIT graduate hopes to turn 'magic' into an academic career

Puti Clarke transitioned straight from her degree into full-time employment. Photo / Supplied

Puti Clarke (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu) can see the finish line.

She put in four years of hard mahi and is now graduating with a First Class Bachelor of Social Work Honours degree.

Originally from Waipawa, Clarke left school at 15, education didn't interest her and she preferred to work instead.

At 19, she fell pregnant with her first child, and one year later the second one came along.

"I didn't have an education and I had no idea where to go next but I realised that I wanted to build a life for my children and be someone they could be proud of."

In 2015, she enrolled in an EIT certificate, back then called the Certificate in Education & Social Sciences. She was hooked from the get-go.

"I really enjoyed the culture at EIT. It's personal, inclusive, and welcoming. I also established great relationships with the lecturers."

She was 24 when she welcomed her third child - but her family duties didn't hold her back from continuing her studies.

The first year of the social work degree was a real game-changer. "As I learned about myself, understood why I reacted, how I reacted and gained more and more insights into my life and my experiences, a change happened – it was a journey of self-discovery. It was confronting but eye-opening at the same time."

The two placements that she did as part of her programme also proved to be significant.

Her first placement with the Cancer Support Team at Hawke's Bay DHB left a lasting impression on her.

"It was a humbling experience. When you work with terminally ill people, it changes your perception about life, the value of family support, and resilience. I also saw the challenges that these social workers are facing."

She canvassed these issues in her research report, an "Investigation into the emotional resilience of palliative care social workers", which her EIT supervisor and programme co-ordinator Charlotte Chisnell describes as a "superb piece of work".

Her second placement with Oranga Tamariki was equally successful and led to a full-time position. Since November last year, she has been a member of the Intake and Assessment team, the first in New Zealand to sit alongside an iwi provider.

Her goal is to solidify where she is at and to become a senior practitioner. "Although I need a break from studying, I will eventually do my Master's and a PhD. I would love to become a lecturer."

She's also passionate about social justice.

"I am a young solo-mum and a Māori woman. It felt like the odds were against me. I wanted to prove all of it wrong, and I did, for my children and myself."

Puti acknowledges that it took a village of people who supported her and understood where she was at.

"These past four to five years have not been in isolation. It never would have been possible without my family.

"The degree really set me up and I got so much out of it. There are many lightbulb moments at work where I can apply my knowledge. This is when the magic happens and when it all comes together."