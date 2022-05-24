Stratford High School is one of two schools with remote learning due to staff absences. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford High School students are moving to online learning after an influx of Covid-19 cases in the school's community.

Principal Cameron Stone says the decision to move to remote learning is due to a shortage of staff and relief teachers.

"We weren't able to staff classes so we had to make the tough decision. Everyone is in the same boat of not being able to find relievers."

Stone says the school has a good plan in place to ensure the transition to online learning is smooth, and that students can still contact their teachers for help regarding their work.

"They can access their work from home and seniors especially can manage their time and work on the pressure points."

He says the students will be back at school on Monday, May 30.

Stratford High School isn't the only school that moved to online learning, with Inglewood High School students also learning remotely until next Monday.

A post was put on the Inglewood High School Facebook page, stating that the decision to change to online learning was due to staff absences.

"Due to a spike in absences of staff - not all involving Covid - and a shortage of relief teachers, we will be shifting to online learning for the rest of this week," the post read.