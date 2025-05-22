Teachers had told her about the pressures of not only having more students, but an increasing number with additional learning needs.
“We don’t have the teacher aide support, the specialist support, the speech language therapists, the educational psychologists that they need. We are now making sure those supports will be available.”
A new Māori education package also includes a training scheme to help teachers learn te reo, which comes after the Government cut a similar $30m scheme last year.
There will also be $33m to expand the School Onsite Training Programme by 530 places over four years and “powering up marketing” to reach more potential teachers in New Zealand and overseas.
More than $50m over three years has been promised to fund approximately 115,000 teacher registrations and practicing certificates.
The Government is also increasing funding for private schools, with $15.7m allocated over the next four years to boost private schools in a bid to support diversity and choice in the education systems, Associate Minister of Education and Act Party leader David Seymour said.