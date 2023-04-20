The University of Otago faces redundancies with lacking enrolments, Retail Crime Prevention Fund up to $15 million and why Auckland Transport spent $20k on taxis at Harry Styles concert in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Auckland Council has outlined a plan to lower speed limits around schools by another 10km/h - but it comes with a high price tag.

The council’s Transport Committee has heard from Auckland Transport (AT) and Waka Kotahi about a proposed 30km/h speed limit, causing mixed reactions from councillors.

The Auckland speed management plan for 2024 to 2027 created the concept of Katoa, Ka Ora - meaning everyone alive and well.

But in the 12 months to March this year, there were 648 serious incidents across the region, including 47 deaths.

And Auckland Transport predicts 50 per cent of Aucklanders will be personally connected to someone seriously injured or killed on the roads over the next five years.

AT surveyed 180 schools and found 78 per cent are in favour of a permanent drop in the speed limit around their premises.

AT general manager of safety Stacey van der Putten said there was clear demand for a review of speed limits.

“Over the last few years there have been 1700 requests from the communities for us to review particular road speeds,” she said.

A lower speed of 30km/h around schools is expected to cause delays of only 12 to 14 seconds.

AT said two in three Aucklanders are willing to accept that if it means safer travel.

But Howick Ward councillor Maurice Williamson was not impressed.

“I would like to suggest that this paper does not proceed at today’s meeting, because I don’t know how anyone could agree to this when there’s still so much unknown,” he said.

Williamson said the plan could be delayed, at least until there was more substantial information.

“We don’t have to have this done till 2027, according to the paper, the final finish, and I suggest that we at least get a lot better data behind this before we proceed.”

But North Shore ward Councillor Chris Darby said time was of the essence - for the sake of the lives that would be lost in the interim.

It’s estimated the plan could cost up to $70 million, but van Der Putten explained it was still a work in progress.

“There’s still a number of things that have to be done before we get to a final plan so, obviously the local community feedback will come into that too.”

After that happened van der Putten said AT would present the suggested final plan for further review.

Meanwhile, the council unanimously approved the draft speed management plan, and it will go to public consultation this July.