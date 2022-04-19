Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: What Jacinda Ardern hopes to gain in Singapore and Japan

3 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fiance Clarke Gayford and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor meet with Singapore Minister Indranee Rajah. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, fiance Clarke Gayford and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor meet with Singapore Minister Indranee Rajah. Photo / Pool

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Seven-hundred-and-eighty-one days is a long time to be housebound.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first foray offshore since February 2020 is important then for the speeches she will make; the "grip-and-grin" photo opportunities; and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.