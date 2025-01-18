Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: What is AI good for? Online shopping, essay writing or world domination?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The competition for the best AI application is increasing as Amazon dropped more models to compete with Microsoft, Google and Meta’s AI labs.
Opinion

Artificial intelligence is often billed as the saviour or destroyer of humanity, depending on who you believe. The latest development is the launch of digital helpers known as “AI agents” that can handle computer-related tasks such as online shopping, booking a doctor’s visit or sifting through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand