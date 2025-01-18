Artificial intelligence is often billed as the saviour or destroyer of humanity, depending on who you believe. The latest development is the launch of digital helpers known as “AI agents” that can handle computer-related tasks such as online shopping, booking a doctor’s visit or sifting through
Editorial: What is AI good for? Online shopping, essay writing or world domination?
Privacy remains a big issue. Microsoft earlier this year delayed the release of an AI feature called Recall that created a searchable record of everything a person had done on their computer using screenshots, after experts and consumers raised obvious concerns.
At this point many descriptions of the future under AI start to sound like an episode of Black Mirror (which, to be fair, has a good track record of predictions). Workers are already being asked to supply information to developers, knowing this could be used to replace them, rather than enable them to do their jobs better. Some futurists predict that robots will take over most of our jobs by 2040 or that a totalitarian government could use a combination of AI and drones to enslave us all.
That may be far-fetched but only this month Instagram was forced to back down after using AI to create fake accounts. Furious users were quick to expose “Grandpa Brian”, who chillingly revealed his true nature – “a fictional persona crafted to manipulate emotional connection and trust”.
Perhaps the best response is a wary wait-and-see, following the advice of former Xero head of strategy Rowan Simpson this week. He compared the introduction of AI to electricity in the 19th century. It took decades for electricity to outgrow its image as an expensive gimmick but now it underpins much of our daily lives. Similarly, AI may work best when we no longer notice it. Assuming, of course, that we can still think for ourselves by then.