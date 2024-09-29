Editorial: What do we want from our next top cop?

In 2014, Maurice Williamson resigned as Building and Construction Minister after it was revealed he had contacted police to discuss the prosecution of a constituent and National Party donor, Donghua Liu, who was facing domestic violence charges.
Then-Prime Minister Sir John Key called it a “serious error of judgement”.
It is crucial our police remain independent of political interference and are able to conduct their tasks fairly and impartially.
But whoever is the next police commissioner will need to be seen to be “tough on crime” while ensuring our front-line officers are equipped to operate in modern-day New Zealand and all that entails.