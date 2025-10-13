Advertisement
The NPC is still New Zealand’s best sporting competition – Editorial

Le Roux Malan dives over to score for Hawke's Bay in their NPC quarter-final against Taranaki. Photo / Photosport

THE FACTS

  • The National Provincial Championship continues to deliver thrilling rugby despite challenges like declining crowds and NRL talent poaching.
  • Recent quarterfinals featured dramatic matches, including Otago’s win with a last-second penalty and Hawke’s Bay’s strong defence.
  • The underperformance of urban teams and emergence of regional talent, such as Otago’s Dylan Pledger and Lucas Casey, highlights the NPC’s enduring appeal.

Somehow, impossibly, against the tide, our National Provincial Championship is delivering.

Crowd numbers aren’t what they were, the All Blacks aren’t regularly suiting up and the player pool feels like it is being diluted by the day by NRL talent-poaching and sporting-minded kids choosing other vocations.

And yet.

