Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: The hybrid learning debate - should our schools just ‘get back to basics’?

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland Grammar School. Photo / Greg Bowker

EDITORIAL

A Christchurch high school‘s experiment with “hybrid learning” could well be the vanguard in changes to how our children study.

Hagley College is trialling letting pupils work from home for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand