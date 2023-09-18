Current and past women MPs gathered at Parliament in November last year to mark New Zealand having more than 50 per cent female MPs for the first time. Photo / Pool

EDITORIAL:

Today is the 130th anniversary of women’s suffrage, a monumental achievement that led a global change in political and human rights.

The anniversary is a chance to honour the pioneering women whose legacy many may now take for granted; an opportunity to celebrate New Zealand’s historic role as a world leader; and a time to reflect on the progress made and lost, and the hurdles yet to overcome in the ongoing struggle for women’s equality.

After years of campaigning, led by Kate Sheppard, the signing of the Electoral Act on September 19, 1893 enshrined in law women’s right to vote in parliamentary elections - long before other democracies did the same.

Our feminist credentials are often trumpeted, particularly in the political sphere, where women have ascended to the country’s top constitutional positions and achieved equality in terms of the number of female MPs.

Yet in so many areas, change has been slow, negligible, or has gone backwards.

While pay parity settlements are being achieved in some workplaces, the overall gender pay gap is still not closing.

Despite #MeToo, sexual and domestic violence rates against women are still shocking.

While it is pleasing to see Māori wāhine among those finding their voice amid a revitalisation of te reo, statistics show the huge disadvantages in many areas for Māori and Pasifika, amid systems with racial and gender bias. Some of the hurdles facing women in the health sector alone were highlighted recently in the Herald’s In Her Head series.

Globally, the outlook is still bleak. In the United States, women’s reproductive rights have been dramatically stripped away amid a frightening escalation of far-right misogyny; meanwhile, courageous women in Iran show the world the price of protest, amid no progress.

Because of traditional gender roles, research finds women are likely to be more exposed to the adverse effects of climate change; there are any number of studies showing that, in war and conflict, women bear a heavier burden of violence, poverty and inequality amid the insecurity.

Even some success stories have been stained; the hugely popular Fifa Women’s World Cup, hosted by New Zealand and Australia, was embraced by women and men alike, creating a wonderful unifying experience for all amid some fantastic football in front of record-making live crowds. Yet the immediate celebration and post-event conversation were dominated by the entitled actions of a male official.

In a world that seems increasingly divisive, and anger-fuelled, it is important to note that a more equal society is not one to be feared, but one that benefits all.

And in an election year, although it may be easy to be put off by the ugly campaigning, hollow-sounding promises, and overwhelming issues, it is important to remember not only do we all have a stake in our future - we all have a say. The most important way in which we can honour the work of those gone before us, therefore, is by not squandering their hard-won gains.