Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Sacked Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash careered into chaos

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Stuart Nash's actions paint a picture of a politician bereft of trustworthiness. Photo / George Heard

Stuart Nash's actions paint a picture of a politician bereft of trustworthiness. Photo / George Heard

EDITORIAL

Napier MP Stuart Nash didn’t so much as fall from grace when he plumbed uncharted depths as disclosures emerged of his leaking Cabinet discussions to former donors.

Already on a final warning from Prime

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand