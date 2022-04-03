Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Russia Ukraine war - Zelenskyy winning battle for public opinion

4 minutes to read
Australian MPs applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the House of Representatives via a video link in Canberra on Thursday. Photo / AP

Australian MPs applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the House of Representatives via a video link in Canberra on Thursday. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

For a man leading a country that's been invaded by a major power, Ukraine's President doesn't behave as though he's heavily dependent on the help of European neighbours and Nato.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.