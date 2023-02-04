Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: People worthy of the Treaty of Waitangi

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Al Brown, left, and kaiako Hepa Lolesi hongi following the presentation of a pounamu toki to the chef at his Auckland restaurant, Depot. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

Al Brown, left, and kaiako Hepa Lolesi hongi following the presentation of a pounamu toki to the chef at his Auckland restaurant, Depot. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

EDITORIAL

Historian Michael King pored over all the documentation around the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and came to the conclusion the document fulfilled its singular original purpose.

That purpose was to allow William

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand