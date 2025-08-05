Advertisement
Editorial: NCEA reform is a once-in-a-generation opportunity

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Minister of Education Erica Stanford and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a shakeup of secondary school qualifications on Monday. Photo / Jason Dorday

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The Government plans to abolish NCEA and replace it with two new qualifications at Year 12 and 13.
  • The move replaces the current standards-based assessment system with a structured approach that requires students to take five subjects and pass at least four to receive the Year 12 and 13 certificates.
  • Issues with NCEA have been laid out in a series of damning reports on the state of qualifications.

The Government’s shake-up of secondary school assessment presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class qualification.

On Monday, the Government announced a proposal to abolish NCEA and replace it with two new qualifications at Year 12 and 13, with a “Foundational Skills Award” at Year 11 with a

