Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: More questions than answers regarding the Government’s new pet bond

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
David Seymour and Chris Bishop hold a press conference about the Government's new pet bond.

EDITORIAL

The Government yesterday announced it will introduce a pet bond with the goal of making it easier for people in New Zealand to find rental accommodation for themselves and their furry friends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand