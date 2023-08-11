Editorial: Last days of our acquaintance

Fans of Sinead O'Connor line the waterfront street as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. O’Connor’s family invited the public to view her funeral procession on Wednesday. Photo / PA via AP

EDITORIAL

They lined the waterfront street of a seaside town, keen for a chance to show appreciation to a beloved former resident who had passed on too soon.

People of Bray, south of Dublin, were joined by others from across Ireland and some from overseas in applauding the hearse carrying Sinead O’Connor as the vehicle was driven by.

A globally famous singer dying at 56, with far more life ahead of her, would naturally cause a lot of people around the world to mourn.

But the mass community grief spoke to the many lives O’Connor had touched through, and well beyond, her music - particularly in her home country with her social activism and openness about personal struggles. Unlike some figures revered in a straightforward way, understanding of where O’Connor was coming from gradually grew and perceptions of her changed.

With her untimely death, people discovered that many others felt especially moved by different aspects of her life, personality and career.

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland, in 2012. Photo / David Corio, Redferns, File

At such times, we can only hope that the person who inspired such connections understood she was appreciated by so many.

Do we in fact show enough appreciation to other people who matter to us in their lifetimes?

That’s whether they be public figures who became a mirror to ourselves, strangers who helped us when we needed it, dedicated workers whose expertise we relied on, or special people in our private lives.

We always remember the teachers who especially inspired us and the medical professionals whose empathy and expertise got us through serious situations.

Making an effort to let them know is rewarding for them - and for us as well.







