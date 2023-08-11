Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Last days of our acquaintance

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Fans of Sinead O'Connor line the waterfront street as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. O’Connor’s family invited the public to view her funeral procession on Wednesday. Photo / PA via AP

Fans of Sinead O'Connor line the waterfront street as her funeral cortege passes through her former hometown of Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. O’Connor’s family invited the public to view her funeral procession on Wednesday. Photo / PA via AP

EDITORIAL

They lined the waterfront street of a seaside town, keen for a chance to show appreciation to a beloved former resident who had passed on too soon.

People of Bray, south of Dublin, were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand