Editorial: Knickers in a twist over G-strings at public pools

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Amy Dixon started the petition urging the council to ban G-string swimwear from public pools. Photo / 123RF

EDITORIAL

There was a time when a bare ankle would cause a stir. And not to disparage the lower extremity – which is experiencing something of a sexual resurgence – but nowadays you’d be hard-pressed to find Kiwis rallying in the streets against its exposure.

Although the ankle police hung up their batons a hundred years or so ago, it was only a few decades later that the bikini brigade took up the mantle, ticketing women who dared to don the two-piece.

This week concerned New Plymouth mum Amy Dixon stepped up to the plate.

Feeling “uncomfortable” with the swimwear worn by young women at her local aquatic centre, Dixon started a petition to ban the new item-non-grata, G-string bikinis.

“The term itsy bitsy teeny weeny bikini seems to have taken on a whole new meaning with the G-string bikini becoming a popular choice.

“The enclosed area means looking away or moving spaces is not always an option.

Many of us can sympathise with Dixon. We too have seen things at public pools that we wish we hadn’t.

Those who frequent public pools risk discomfort during every visit. Used pads floating in the lazy river, punters exfoliating in the steam room and teens making out in the spa, just to name a few.

If you leave an aquatic centre without spotting at least two fungal nails in the sauna, you got off lucky.

In choosing to swim in a place open to the public, you will see other members of the public. People from all backgrounds, life experiences, religions and ages are allowed to enjoy the pool in whatever swimwear they please.

Some may find wearing a thong an empowering act of self-love, perhaps others like the practicality for tanning purposes, and it might even make some feel beautiful.

There is a simple solution for those wishing to ban G-strings from public pools. Don’t buy one.

What swimwear women do or don’t feel comfortable in under the unforgiving pool-side floodlights should be the least of our concerns.

Outside of the infringement on bodily autonomy and personal freedoms, how would one enforce a thong-ban? Will local council staff be issued tape measures and charging dockets?

Would the line be drawn at thongs? Or will a Brazilian cut also be an infringement?

Will someone be charged with monitoring those exiting hydro slides for swimmers exhibiting ridden-up bikini bottoms?

What is of legitimate concern is when people wear items that aren’t swimwear, for example denim jeans, into bodies of water. This can make swimming dangerous.

