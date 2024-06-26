Unfunded roading repairs are just one factor impacting the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's budget. Photo / Paul Taylor

EDITORIAL

As New Zealand faces an increasingly turbulent climate, the latest event in Hawke’s Bay is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of New Zealand’s infrastructure to severe weather events.

Cyclone Gabrielle laid bare New Zealand’s infrastructure deficits. The then Labour Government introduced a $6 billion National Resilience Plan in the 2023 Budget, aiming to bolster infrastructure against future climate-related events. The plan focused on upgrading critical infrastructure, enhancing community resilience, and integrating advanced technologies to better predict and respond to natural disasters.

The coalition Government went further, highlighting infrastructure as one of six key focus areas of the 2024 Budget, with the officials committing $1.2b for the Regional Infrastructure Fund, $1b for rebuilding and recovery after cyclones and floods, including $939.3m to fix roads, and $200m to support KiwiRail to carry out maintenance and renewals on the road and rail networks.

While these Budget allocations are a welcome boost, they represent a fraction of the estimated $210b needed to fully upgrade ageing infrastructure. ASB economists predict that future-proofing for climate change challenges could cost New Zealand $1 trillion over the next 30 years.