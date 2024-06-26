Unfunded roading repairs are just one factor impacting the Central Hawke's Bay District Council's budget. Photo / Paul Taylor
EDITORIAL
As New Zealand faces an increasingly turbulent climate, the latest event in Hawke’s Bay is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of New Zealand’s infrastructure to severe weatherevents.
Cyclone Gabrielle laid bare New Zealand’s infrastructure deficits. The then LabourGovernment introduced a $6 billion National Resilience Plan in the 2023 Budget, aiming to bolster infrastructure against future climate-related events. The plan focused on upgrading critical infrastructure, enhancing community resilience, and integrating advanced technologies to better predict and respond to natural disasters.
The coalition Government went further, highlighting infrastructure as one of six key focus areas of the 2024 Budget, with the officials committing $1.2b for the Regional Infrastructure Fund, $1b for rebuilding and recovery after cyclones and floods, including $939.3m to fix roads, and $200m to support KiwiRail to carry out maintenance and renewals on the road and rail networks.
While these Budget allocations are a welcome boost, they represent a fraction of the estimated $210b needed to fully upgrade ageing infrastructure. ASB economists predict that future-proofing for climate change challenges could cost New Zealand $1 trillion over the next 30 years.
Despite ongoing repairs, many areas continue to experience disruptions, undoubtedly exacerbated by this week’s severe weather in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. The closure of key transportation routes hampers economic activities, with farmland and tourist sites still struggling from the cyclone’s effects. Vulnerable communities in high-risk areas will suffer disproportionately, exacerbating social and economic inequities.
A 12-month report by the Public Health Communication Centre published in January, noted the “persisting shadow” of Cyclone Gabrielle. It highlighted significant housing damage, with 469 homes red-stickered and another 2412 yellow-stickered. The protracted process of valuations and buyouts, especially in Hawke’s Bay, has compounded stress and mental health impacts on residents, with surveys indicating increased anxiety and depression.
Local councils face significant financial strain. Tairāwhiti reportedly experienced 90% of its mobile towers going offline during Cyclone Gabrielle, highlighting vulnerabilities in communication networks. Additionally, water infrastructure faced severe strain, with multiple boil-water notices issued and wastewater plants inundated, leading to raw sewage being discharged into the sea for extended periods.
A report on last year’s Auckland floods by global risk reinsurance company Guy Carpenter noted that local councils, responsible for immediate response and long-term recovery efforts, face significant financial strain. Councils must allocate substantial resources to maintain roads, bridges, and water systems, frequently damaged by severe weather. Recommendations include utilising advanced modelling and AI (artificial intelligence) to improve infrastructure monitoring and early warning systems, helping to mitigate damage and enhance response times.
Both central and local governments must prioritise investment in resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impact of severe weather. This includes upgrading drainage systems, reinforcing buildings, and implementing nature-based solutions like wetland restoration to manage flood risks. A strategic, co-ordinated approach is essential for effective disaster response and recovery. This involves comprehensive risk assessments, better land-use planning, and enhanced co-ordination between government agencies and local councils.
The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle are clear: without substantial and strategic investments, New Zealand’s infrastructure will remain vulnerable to the growing threats posed by climate change.