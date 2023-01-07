Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Harry sets royal family bridges alight again with memoir

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Princes William and Harry. Photo / AP

Princes William and Harry. Photo / AP

A new round of the royal rumble is under way with Spare, the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir coming out mid-week. It is being heavily promoted and its contents leaked.

There have been teasers for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand