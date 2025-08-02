Advertisement
Editorial: Foreign tourist fee is a no-brainer

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Tongariro Crossing is among the Department of Conservation sites that will now have a fee for foreign tourists. Photo / Bevan Conley

Editorial
  • Foreign tourists will face a $20 to $40 fee at popular Department of Conservation sites.
  • The fee aims to generate up to $62 million annually for site maintenance and protection.
  • New Zealanders are exempt from the charge, which will be reinvested into maintaining these areas.

Foreign tourists will now face a $20 to $40 fee when they visit some of the country’s most popular sites and walking tracks.

It’s an idea that has been discussed for several years.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon finally announced the new charge at the National Party conference in Christchurch yesterday

