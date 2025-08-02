Editorial: Foreign tourist fee is a no-brainer

Those who have been lucky enough to visit these sites know how busy they have become as years have passed. According to Conservation Minister Tama Potaka, foreigners can now make up 80% of the total visitors.

It’s only right then that if we are willing to open up our precious places and taonga for the world, then the world should help us maintain them for future generations.

“Tourists make a massive contribution to our economy, and no one wants that to change,” Potaka said. “But I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free.”

Many of us have travelled overseas and are familiar with the idea of paying a similar fee to see a country’s great sights. Having often spent thousands of dollars on airfares already, it would take a particular type of Scrooge to mutter and moan about paying a $20 to $40 fee.

The money that is generated from this scheme, however, must be used to help protect and maintain these places.

Potaka said it would result in up to $62 million per year in revenue and he promised it would be “directly reinvested” into DoC sites.

Every tourist operator and Kiwi should ensure they hold this and the next government to that promise.

Another promise was that New Zealanders would not be hit with the charge. We already enjoy similar schemes with some of our museums.

The foreign tourist fee should be an easy political win for the Government and Luxon is unlikely to face any serious opposition to the move.

A no-brainer, which now only leaves us wondering why we didn’t make the move sooner.

