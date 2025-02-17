Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Deporting Daman Kumar would be grossly unfair – it’s not what NZ is about

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The teen's lawyer says he's never seen a case like it in 28 years in immigration law. Video / Cameron Pitney
Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

The case of Daman Kumar should give us all cause to pause and reflect.

As investigative journalist Michael Morrah reported last week, the 18-year-old was born and raised in New Zealand and is now facing the very real possibility of being deported to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand