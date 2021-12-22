Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Editorial: Border delays amount to careful caution at unpredictable time

3 minutes to read
People walk past a billboard inviting citizens to wear face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Nottingham, England. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

The Covid-19 pandemic is still unpredictable but the Government's response to it is still predictably cautious and careful.

Most people would view the changes announced on Tuesday as sensible: shortening the time gap for booster

