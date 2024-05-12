Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Auckland CBD on-street parking charges will be a bitter pill to swallow for residents

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Inner-city resident Anil Ramnath could be forced to pay more than $11,000 a year to park in the street when 24/7 parking fees are introduced in July. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Inner-city resident Anil Ramnath could be forced to pay more than $11,000 a year to park in the street when 24/7 parking fees are introduced in July. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

EDITORIAL

New charges for on-street parking will be a bitter pill to swallow for many residents who live in Auckland’s central city.

From July 1, parkers will face , where previously parking had been free in many parts of the city on Sundays and outside the hours of 8am-6pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand