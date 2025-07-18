Editorial: All Blacks’ reliance on Barrett grows as World Cup nears

He has returned to the starring role and sits atop the billing sheet.

After the departure of Richie Mo’unga at the end of the last World Cup, many had pondered if Damian McKenzie would assume the mantle of being the playmaker in the number 10 jersey.

Some had hoped he would become the player to guide the All Blacks through to the next World Cup in Australia during 2027.

However, despite McKenzie’s obvious brilliance at the Super Rugby level it simply hasn’t translated to the test arena - not with any consistency.

And this is what will cause coach Scott Robertson and his staff to sleep uneasy.

Barrett is now 34. He will be 36 at the start of the next World Cup campaign.

By that time, he will also likely be the All Blacks’ most capped player. The back-to-back World Rugby Player of the Year currently sits on 137 games, quickly closing in on Sam Whitelock’s record 153 appearances.

Simply, Barrett has played a lot of rugby, and a lot of high-stress rugby.

By the time the next World Cup starts he may be close to having played 170 tests.

He will sit out tonight’s third test against France in Hamilton due to a hand injury, which seems more like a precaution than anything.

It is a testament to his preparation and dedication that he has - touch wood - avoided a serious injury that could have curtailed or slowed his career.

He appears to still have the explosiveness we famously saw during the 2015 World Cup final.

McKenzie, at 30 years old and 63 tests into his career, has shown us what he can offer. The evidence suggests the Chiefs playmaker is best suited to an impact player off the bench and lacks the tactical and kicking game needed for a true field general.

Perhaps Razor sees Richie Mo’unga returning into the fold, a move often speculated about.

A Herald online poll asked its readers who should be the long-term selection in the ABs’ No 10 jersey?

Some 3479 of you voted, with 60% wanting Barrett, 18% in favour of Mo’unga and just 9% in McKenzie’s camp.

Ruben Love garnered 18% but he is yet to show us what he can do at test level.

Barrett is clearly the best option for the team now and with a concerning lack of depth at the position he appears to be options one, two and three for a big test match.

He needs to be managed, the first sign of which we are seeing tonight as Razor rings in several changes to his team.

Father time being what it is - undefeated - we should not assume Barrett will be performing at the current heights as he approaches his late 30s.

England’s Jonny Wilkinson was 32 at the 2011 World Cup, Dan Carter was 33 in 2015. Both had a history of injuries but were noticeably younger than what Barrett will be in 2027.

The All Blacks will be hoping their flyhalf can replicate what Ireland’s Johnny Sexton achieved, who was 38 at the 2023 edition of the tournament.

But hope is not a plan.

