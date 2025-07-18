Advertisement
Editorial: All Blacks’ reliance on Barrett grows as World Cup nears

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Beauden Barrett during the second test match of the Lipovitan-D Series v France at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks have committed to Beauden Barrett as their primary No 10, with Damian McKenzie as back-up.
  • Barrett’s performances have solidified his position, showcasing his skill and game management.
  • McKenzie is viewed as a high-impact bench player, with Richie Mo’unga’s return uncertain.

It is clear Beauden Barrett has returned to being the All Blacks’ number one option at first-five.

As the Herald’s chief rugby writer outlined earlier this week, it was unclear not long ago what role Barrett would play in international rugby.

But his form throughout last year’s

