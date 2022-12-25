Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: After all that, it ends with a laugh

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern have autographed a printout of Parliament's Hansard recording her calling him an "arrogant prick". Photo / Supplied

David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern have autographed a printout of Parliament's Hansard recording her calling him an "arrogant prick". Photo / Supplied

All’s well that ends well.

After a bruising year that stretched political nerves to the limit, 2022 is rolling to an end with a bit of a laugh over an insult and plenty of money

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand