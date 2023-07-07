Editorial: ABs seek a stable start in Argentina

Beauden Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Caleb Clarke and Aaron Smith will be hoping to give their new All Blacks strip a winning baptism in Mendoza. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

All Blacks supporters don’t usually notice the omens until after a tragedy has passed. Cullen at centre? He’s a freak talent, capable of anything. SBW’s tackling technique? He’ll sort it out by the time the Lions series starts. The entire world saying we shouldn’t play against apartheid-era South Africa? Let’s host a tour in 1981.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Chile-Argentina border on Thursday was meaty enough to make a hefty Argentinian steak wobble on its plate. In ancient times, earthquakes would be seen as the gods expressing displeasure and often as portents of tragedy to come.

Los Pumas have recorded two remarkable victories over the All Blacks in recent years – both were hard-fought affairs in which the underdogs rattled the All Blacks with well-placed niggle, sheer brutality and thumping defence.

Quite reasonably, All Blacks supporters are more focused on a World Cup campaign than Argentina. The naming of Damian McKenzie as starting first five-eighths is seen more through the prism of World Cup permutations than what it will mean on Sunday morning.

The All Blacks will be grateful to warm up for their first test of a World Cup season in the relatively unseen lands of Mendoza. There’s only one Kiwi journalist who has followed them there – Newstalk ZB’s indefatigable Elliott Smith. But tomorrow morning’s kick-off time is an agreeable one for Kiwi sports fans – the nation will tune in at 7.10am.

For Los Pumas, a third All Blacks scalp would put a rocket under their drive to top the punchy Pool D at the World Cup.

The omens are there.