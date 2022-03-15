Ed Sheeran kicks off 2023 tour in his 'favourite city' - Wellington

Ed Sheeran will perform in February 2023. Photo / Supplied

Ed Sheeran will kick off his 2023 tour in his "favourite city in the world to be in" - Wellington.

The pop star has announced he will tour Aotearoa from February 2 when his +-=÷x tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) debuts at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

Sheeran is the latest addition to a packed summer lineup of events including Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, and SIX60.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon says he's thrilled to host the show – and can't wait for audiences to see the new production, which will have Sheeran in the centre of the stadium surrounded by fans - otherwise known as performing "in the round".

"Ed Sheeran is as big as it gets, and we're thrilled that the tour will start in Wellington. We're particularly excited about the production which will see Ed perform in the round surrounded by fans. Every seat will have a fantastic view of the stage!"

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is excited too, saying he can't wait for the out-of-city visitors who will flock to Wellington to see Sheeran perform.

"All of this will be sweet music to our tourism, accommodation, hospitality and retail businesses who I know will ensure all of our visitors have an amazing time in our capital city."

It's expected to draw a huge crowd and WellingtonNZ Events & Experiences general manager Warrick Dent says the timing is impeccable.

"Hosting Ed Sheeran in Wellington as the city rebounds from the impact of Covid is great. It puts the icing on what will be a fantastic line-up of events at Sky Stadium - which also includes SIX60, Guns N' Roses and Foo Fighters - kicking off with a mid-year All Blacks test along with a host of other events."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Monday, March 21 via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran, with the general public on sale on Wednesday, March 23 (12pm) via ticketek.co.nz