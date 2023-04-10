Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Easter road toll: Rider dies after Good Friday motorway crash

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Ombudsman to visit cyclone-hit communities, Louisville shooting kills five and how many potholes has Waka Kotahi patched up in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last Friday.

The 68-year-old motorcyclist hit a slow-moving car on State Highway 1, near Manurewa just after 2pm on April 7, a police spokesperson said.

He was critically injured and taken to the hospital but “sadly died on April 10″.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Police would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.”

A section of the motorway was closed temporarily by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency following the serious crash.

The southbound lanes had been closed between Redoubt Rd, in Manukau, and Takanini after the crash.

“Due to a crash, the southbound lane is blocked prior to the Alfriston Road overbridge. Please avoid this area and expect delays,” the agency said in a Twitter alert.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

This is the first death reported on New Zealand’s roads during Easter. Last year, five people died on the roads.

Read More






Latest from New Zealand