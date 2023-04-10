A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last Friday.
The 68-year-old motorcyclist hit a slow-moving car on State Highway 1, near Manurewa just after 2pm on April 7, a police spokesperson said.
He was critically injured and taken to the hospital but “sadly died on April 10″.
A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating.
“Police would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.”
A section of the motorway was closed temporarily by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency following the serious crash.
The southbound lanes had been closed between Redoubt Rd, in Manukau, and Takanini after the crash.
“Due to a crash, the southbound lane is blocked prior to the Alfriston Road overbridge. Please avoid this area and expect delays,” the agency said in a Twitter alert.
This is the first death reported on New Zealand’s roads during Easter. Last year, five people died on the roads.