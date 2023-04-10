Ombudsman to visit cyclone-hit communities, Louisville shooting kills five and how many potholes has Waka Kotahi patched up in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last Friday.

The 68-year-old motorcyclist hit a slow-moving car on State Highway 1, near Manurewa just after 2pm on April 7, a police spokesperson said.

He was critically injured and taken to the hospital but “sadly died on April 10″.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit was investigating.

“Police would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.”

A section of the motorway was closed temporarily by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency following the serious crash.

FINAL UPDATE 4:40PM

SH1 Manurewa all lanes are OPEN following the serious crash. Thank you for your patience. ^SG https://t.co/i3M67rgpFy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 7, 2023

The southbound lanes had been closed between Redoubt Rd, in Manukau, and Takanini after the crash.

“Due to a crash, the southbound lane is blocked prior to the Alfriston Road overbridge. Please avoid this area and expect delays,” the agency said in a Twitter alert.

This is the first death reported on New Zealand’s roads during Easter. Last year, five people died on the roads.



















