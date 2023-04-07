Easter message from Auckland church leaders: Repairing the Irreparable

As Jesus was being crucified, he looked at those killing him and prayed for God to forgive them. Photo / 123RF

At Easter this year, we cannot forget those around our nation who have no opportunity to celebrate: those who have lost loved ones, those who have lost homes, those whose communities are isolated, and those whose livelihoods are threatened by the destruction of land and roading caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent storms. For them, the grief, shock and worry may remove all possibility of enjoying this holiday season. One phrase that has stuck out in the news reporting of these weather disasters is “irreparable damage”. It is confronting to see pictures of roads and houses that are so damaged that it will never be technically or financially practical to repair them – they are broken forever.

Of course, it is not just roads and houses that can be irreparably damaged. We sense that our nation is becoming more polarised. Think of the divisions between Māori and non-Māori, left and right, believer and atheist, landlord and tenant, rich and poor, vaccinated and unvaccinated, and young and old, and the list of what can divide only grows. Such divisions seem to have widened and intensified in recent years to the point where family relationships are becoming fractured. It is not hard to point the finger at social media and the communal and personal stress of the pandemic but that does nothing to solve the problems between us. These painful disagreements have split households, friendships and churches in ways that, a few years ago, would not have been deemed to be irreparable.

There is an old story about an irreparably damaged relationship. In a non-Western culture, where family was everything and parents were to be honoured at all times, a young man demanded his share of his (still living) father’s inheritance and went off on his OE to spend it all on partying. Then, when the economy crashed in a famine and he was starving, he decided as a last resort to return to his father’s home and beg for a minimum-wage position in the family business. The problem with telling this story is that many know how it ends (see the Gospel of Luke, chapter 15). Against all expectations, the father, instead of scolding or rejecting his son, ran out and met him halfway with a huge hug and then threw a no-expense-spared party to celebrate his return. What was expected to be an irreparable rift was repaired when both sides moved towards the other.

The father in the story represents God. The son stands for those who have wandered away from God and who are, thereby, assured of a warm welcome if they come home. But there is a third character in the story: an older brother who is not impressed with the younger brother’s return or the father’s welcome. He remains stubbornly outside, refusing to join the party. So, the story assures us all of God’s welcome but also contrasts the two possible responses to those who have broken relationships. Both the father and the older brother know the younger son has broken the relationship, wasted the inheritance, dishonoured his father and abandoned his family. They know his “sin”. But the older brother sees only the sin while the father looks past the sin and sees his beloved son.

This story of the wayward younger brother coming home was told by Jesus on his way to Jerusalem. In Jerusalem, he would be placed on trial by religious authorities and then sentenced and executed – essentially for political reasons – by the Roman imperial authorities. As Jesus was being crucified, he looked at those killing him and prayed for God to forgive them (Luke 23: 34). Even in his own agony, he saw the person first and not the sin they were committing against him.

Christians celebrate this event, as horrible as it was, because we believe Jesus’ death was God’s act of reconciliation towards humanity. This is how the apostle Paul expressed it: “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5: 8). What is it that God loves? God loves us: not our selfishness or the things we do to damage one another and the world, but who we are despite our sin and also who we could be without it.

The word “sinners” often puts us on the defensive as we wonder what exactly we are supposed to have done wrong. But it is better to think about sin in terms of relationships. If we sin, it is always a sin against somebody. Sin is a problem because relationships matter; they are the stuff of life and so damaging them – the links between one another – is harmful and wrong. So, to be a sinner is not that you are always doing things wrong but that your relationship with God is irreparably damaged. It is like a road that has had the ground disappear from underneath it so that there is no longer any way across. In Jesus, God repairs the road so that we can return to Him; God builds a new house so that we can come home. God’s arms are open wide to those who will come.

The Easter story holds a challenge, whether you are a person of faith or not. When you consider those separated from you by ethnicity, politics or religion, where is your focus? Can you, like the older brother in Jesus’ story, see only the offence and respond only to that? Or can you, like the picture Jesus paints of God, see the worth and humanity of the other person regardless of your differences? Which relationships seem irreparably damaged to you, and what would it mean for you to take the first step in rebuilding them? This is not to suggest that there are no rights and wrongs, or that things can or should go back to the way they were. But this is to ask that we see more in each other than the sin between us, and that we are people who work to repair the divides and not write each other off as “irreparable”.

There is a beautiful whakataukī (Māori proverb): “Mā te hē, ka tika”. It teaches that, often, we have to learn through experience. We have to get things wrong sometimes so we can get them right eventually. Those who have sinned against us need our grace, and new opportunities, in order to get it right. When you show someone grace (as the father in the story did), you give them the possibility to grow, change and learn to be better. Likewise, when we have messed up and suffered the consequences, we do not have to let that define us. Our mistakes can be opportunities to learn and grow into the people we long to be and the healthy relationships we long to have.

There is another surprise ending in the original Easter story. On the Sunday after Jesus’ execution by the Roman Army, Jesus’ friends and followers, who thought their hopes and dreams around Jesus had been irreparably damaged, found that death wasn’t the final ending they had thought it was. The resurrection has many meanings. One is that God’s power can repair even the irreparability of death so, in any situation, there can be hope. Another is that God is rebuilding his damaged world and, one day, Christians believe, all the brokenness of the world will be healed and restored, and sin will no longer come between us. Jesus’ resurrection declares that, with God, no damage is irreparable. So, despite broken lives and places, we really do have hope and reason to celebrate this Easter.

You are invited to express this Easter hope at a local church near you.

