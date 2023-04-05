Reserve Bank hikes Official Cash Rate to 5.25%, the warning cops have for Easter travellers and Jacinda Ardern signs out with tearful valedictory in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Roads, airports and Cook Strait ferries are all set to be inundated as holidaymakers head off for the Easter long weekend, despite the unfavourable weather forecasts.

Traffic is already starting to build on State Highway 1 north of the Johnstones Hill tunnels heading into Puhoi as Aucklanders flee the city for the break.

Motorists on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway are being advised to avoid using the Harbour Bridge to head north, and instead take the alternate state highway through Helensville due to congestion.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is reminding people that changes to the highway’s road layout near Puhoi will cause delays and the Johnstones Hill tunnels can get bottlenecked.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people will fly with Air New Zealand across 50 destinations domestically and internationally over Easter.

Today will be the busiest day over the holiday period for the airline with 50,000 people scheduled to fly.

Auckland Airport reported that more than 800,000 people will fly across the school holidays with Easter and Anzac.

On the Cook Strait, Interislander has increased the number of Aratere and Kaiarahi ferry sailings over the long weekend to make up for the Kaitaki ship still being out of service.

More than 8000 people were booked to sail on Kaitaki this weekend and Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said 90 per cent of these passengers had been advised they’d be able to cross the Cook Strait as planned.

Kaitaki sailings have been canned for more than a month due to a dodgy gearbox. The company said it would not sail until at least next Wednesday.

“Easter is an important holiday break for New Zealanders and many rely on our services to cross the Strait,” Rushbrook said.

“Our people have been working around the clock to manage existing bookings and arranging additional ferry sailings to accommodate customers who have bookings with us,” he said.

Bluebridge’s Strait Feronia ferry also experienced engineering troubles this week and was out of action, leaving passengers with refunds but no way to rebook.

NZTA is advising holidaymakers to plan out their journeys and to check traffic flow prediction forecasts, especially those travelling north.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN HILLS - 31 MAR

SH1 is open between Waipu and the Brynderwyns (light and heavy vehicles). Be aware of temporary speed limits ranging from 50km/h - 80km/h in this area. Follow the posted signage and expect delays.

Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/VMcHXSLBao ^MS pic.twitter.com/Iq31SRnuJV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 30, 2023

Hard-hit Coromandel, where a main state highway is closed, is expected to be busy northbound on Thursday between midday and 8pm. Friday is no better with the roads in and out of the peninsula expected to be busy from 9am.

Motorists are advised to avoid travelling along SH26 bewteen Opoutere and Hikuai between 9.30am and 2.30pm each day as it is under stop/go traffic management and could close at times.

The worst times to travel north of Auckland will be on Thursday and Friday afternoons for northbound motorists, while Monday afternoon will be the particularly bad as people make their way back home.

The heaviest traffic south of the city will be on Thursday afternoon and Friday during the middle of the day. There will be long queues again on Monday afternoon heading towards the city.

SH1 at Brynderwyn Hills has reopened to ensure local detour roads are not impacted by high volumes of traffic over Easter. The road suffered significant damage from Cyclone Gabrielle and was closed until March 31. It will close again on April 17.

SH1 between Karapiro and Tirau will be busy southbound late this afternoon and most of tomorrow. Traffic will then pick up again on Sunday afternoon and most of the day Monday.

To help plan your Easter holiday journey, check out our predictive traffic flow forecasts (across popular holiday routes, based on previous years travel patterns) on our Highways Traffic Map here: https://t.co/Tso1uUlgYC (look for white icons with 2 blue cars). ^TP pic.twitter.com/e2Ltv0zcQw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 4, 2023

In the capital, northbound traffic will be heavy on SH1 at Kapiti Coast between Peka Peka and Otaki on Thursday afternoon and from 11am on Friday. Southbound traffic will be heavy on Monday afternoon.

Traffic will also be heavy on SH2 on the Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston around midday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for northbound traffic and in the afternoons on Sunday and Monday for southbound traffic.

On SH1, between Christchurch and Ashburton, traffic will be at its heaviest for those travelling south on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Northbound traffic will pick up on Monday from around midday.

Unfortunately, heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to dampen the holiday weekend as a jetstream-powered rainmaker spins towards New Zealand today.

Latest update to watches and warnings. Stay up to date with the latest information as there is some uncertainty with this system. pic.twitter.com/oiizvnYmMd — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2023

MetService has forecast gales and downpours for Northland, northern parts of Auckland, Coromandel and Waikato from Friday through Saturday, with a risk of thunderstorms.

And it was set to remain intermittently miserable for much of the country throughout the school holidays.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan warned holidaymakers to follow forecasts closely as current predictions about the subtropical low’s movements were uncertain.

Northland: Expect rain today, which could be heavy from afternoon.



Pretty uncertain the next couple days. All models have heavy rain in the area but only a few have it over land.



If it stays over the sea, no worries, but if it ends up on land there may be significant impacts. pic.twitter.com/BeSm5w2GJ0 — MetService (@MetService) April 5, 2023

“We do know to a reasonable degree places are ... likely to see some severe weather. The low-pressure system is evolving as it gets closer to us. It’s good to keep an eye on it because the forecast is likely to change as we hone in on it.

“When we get a large amount of rain in a small amount of time, that can put a lot of stress on the land. We [could] see slips that can cause road closures,” Corrigan said.

Rivers could swell after rain fell in higher areas, and driving could become dangerous with risks of surface flooding.































