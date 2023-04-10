The Downtown Carnival on The Strand. Photo / Gate Photography

Event organisers are buzzing after tens of thousands of people flocked to events in Tauranga over the long weekend.

The organiser of Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Easter festivities said she was “absolutely thrilled” to see people coming together after an unpredictable few years, while the man running Tauranga’s National Jazz Festival was stoked about the “good vibe” music brought to the city.

Bethlehem Baptist Church’s associate pastor Michaela Vernall said about 7500 people turned up to the “fabulous” Easter Journey walk-through display over four days.

This number exceeded expectations as many community members did not know about the event due to its eight-year hiatus, she said.

“We are pleasantly exhausted and absolutely thrilled it went so well. Everybody has put in a really good effort.”

Vernall said the display included a range of “powerful” installations which were a “great way to remind the community what Easter is all about”.

“A lot of people came through very, very moved. Some of the installations were very powerful.”

Children were also kept entertained with chocolate eggs hidden throughout the venue.

“It’s about bringing this community together again. After everything this nation has been through - for us to do something like this - it just makes it all worthwhile.”

People enjoying a display at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Easter Journey walk-through over the weekend. Photo / Charl Louw

Bethlehem Baptist Church volunteer Dorrie Jones previously told the Bay of Plenty Times its Easter Journey walk-through display was the Easter story as Christians believe it to be.

The display covered about 800sq m and included artwork, interactive scenes, and “actors” playing Jesus, she said.

Around 20,000 people attended the various events in Tauranga and the Western Bay for the National Jazz Festival over the past 10 days.

Organiser Marc Anderson said he had come to the conclusion the festival “brings happiness” to both attendees and musicians involved.

“There is so much variety - jazz covers so much good music.

“I’m just happy that we did it. I get a buzz when I see other people getting a buzz - and if we can do that as a jazz festival then I think my job is done.

“As long as people love music, then there is a place for this festival.”

Dancers at the Downtown Carnival. Photo / Gate Photography

The festival, in its 60th year, was believed to be the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere. It ran from April 1 to 10, with more than 20 events in Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Anderson said the Downtown Carnival was “extra special” as it brought a “good vibe” to the Tauranga CBD.

“It helped the bars and restaurants. Personally, eating and drinking outside listening to great music is one of my favourite pastimes. So to see everybody enjoy themselves was extra special.”

Those who attended the Black Comet show at Baycourt Community & Arts Centre on Sunday night were “blown away” by the music, he said.

Speaking from Jazz at the Mount yesterday, Anderson said it was a “good way to wrap up the festival”.

“The crowd is here, the sun is out and everyone is loving it. It’s just great.”

Meanwhile, the Katikati Bird Gardens’ 19th annual Great Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday was the biggest to date, owner Scott Robertson said.

“We think it was about 10 per cent up on last year.

“It just shows that we are getting back to normal. Everyone is getting on with their lives, enjoying the sunshine and the holidays.”

Robertson said hundreds of children from the area took part during the weekend and he was thankful the weather “played ball”.

“We take quite a few calls before Easter to make sure we are still having it.

“I think we gave about 300 Easter eggs to the children.”

There was also a secret number of pink-painted rabbits in the gardens which the children could find and count. One lucky 5-year-old with the closest correct guess won a giant chocolate egg, he said.

Hospitality New Zealand accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot. Photo / NZME

Hospitality New Zealand accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said accommodation in Tauranga was full over the long weekend.

The National Jazz Festival, sporting events, the arrival of international students and weddings all contributed to the high number of people, he said.

“We are very happy people wanted to travel over Easter.

“The weather was okay, everybody enjoyed a bit of a late summer - it was a nice weekend.”

Bullot said weekends like this were of huge importance for accommodation and hospitality businesses in the Bay of Plenty, given the tough and unpredictable past three years.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan previously said last year the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga hosted about 40,000 visitors a day during the four-day Easter weekend.

“Demand for accommodation suggests the same will be true this year, with many visitors due to start arriving from Thursday and with most departing on Monday.”

Nathan said hotels and motels in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga had looked likely to be full or nearly full on Good Friday and Saturday night.