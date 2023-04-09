The Sikh Parade in Rotorua was a celebration of community, culture and faith. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Sikh Parade in Rotorua was a celebration of community, culture and faith. Photo / Andrew Warner

Showcasing culture, promoting unity and passing traditions on to the younger generation.

That was sentiment driving cultural celebrations in Rotorua over the weekend, with many turning up to the Sri Lankan New Year celebration and Sikh Parade both held on Saturday.

Sikh Sangat NZ Trust secretary Sukhpreet Singh told the Rotorua Daily Post hundreds turned up to what was the city’s first Sikh Parade.

Traditionally, a parade follows the tradition of Nagar Kirtan - the Sikh custom of processional singing of holy hymns through a community. Nagar means neighbourhood and kirtan describes the singing of devotional hymns.

Singh said the Rotorua parade was a “huge success” with people travelling from Auckland, Taupō, Tauranga and as far as Invercargill for Saturday’s event.

Starting at 10am at the Sikh temple - Gurdwara Sri Guru Amardas Sahib Ji - on Ward Avenue, the parade wound through the streets of Rotorua, eventually returning to Ward Ave at Rose Park.

Afterward, attendees were treated to free food, martial art performances, music, and free horse rides for children.

Singh said the parade was a march to honour the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji - the founder of Sikhism. It was also their “mission” to promote unity and show “we are happy to serve the community”.

From left to right: Ashmeet Kang 10, Rajbir Kang, and Ravreet Kang, 12, at the festival. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Sikh religion is based on three main principles - the first is to work hard in your life, the second is always remember God and the third, share your food, joy and success.

The parade, which Singh described as a “celebration of community, culture and faith”, was open to everyone.

“We are unity people, we don’t pull or push people in or out of religion. Be in your religion, and enjoy your religion, whatever it is. We want them to see we are peace-loving people.

“The environment was really perfect, it was amazing.”

Singh said the parade was well received by residents, with many coming out from their houses to witness the spectacle.

Hundreds attended the Sikh Parade. Photo / Andrew Warner

“People were very positive and welcoming.

“Back in India our community see these parades usually, but in NZ they don’t have them. There was a special energy,” he said.

Singh said they planned to hold another Sikh Parade in Rotorua over Easter weekend next year.

Meanwhile, at Westbrook School another culture was coming together as the Sri Lankan New Year celebrations began.

Laknath Abeygunawardana, who helped organise the event, said it was aimed at showcasing and teaching younger generations in Rotorua about long-standing traditions.

Many turned up to the event, with Abeygunawardana describing it as a “really good day”.

Laknath Abeygunawardana lighting a candle at the festival. Photo / Andrew Warner

“This is for the new generation.

“Our children were born in New Zealand. They don’t know about Sri Lankan culture and New Year’s customs. That’s why we organised this event.”

This would help keep traditions alive in the years to come, he said.

The celebration on Saturday involved cultural performances, games and Sri Lankan food.

Abeygunawardana moved from Sri Lanka to New Zealand in 2008. He put the event’s “success” down to the “community effort” organising it.

Before the festival, co-organiser Harendra Bandara told the Rotorua Daily Post Sri Lanka’s calendar started from April.

The event was held inside the Westbrook School hall. Photo / Andrew Warner

The festival was all about prosperity, aspirations and goals for the coming year, and a lot of cultural practices and customs were part of it.

Bandara said Sri Lanka’s culture, language and written language had developed over thousands of years and was predominantly shaped by Buddhist philosophies.

“There are inviting, accepting, friendly, sharing and caring values based in our culture.”

Bandara said about 60 Sri Lankan families lived in Rotorua.



