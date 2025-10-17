Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

East Timor murder: NZ urged to admit the death of Kiwi journalist 50 years ago was handled poorly

Paul Bensemann
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Gary Cunningham, pictured helping to paint a friend's pool in Melbourne before he was killed in East Timor in 1975. Photo / Greig Cunningham

Gary Cunningham, pictured helping to paint a friend's pool in Melbourne before he was killed in East Timor in 1975. Photo / Greig Cunningham

On October 16, 1975, five reporters in the East Timorese village of Balibo held their hands up and called out “Australians” and “journalists”.

Their declarations made no difference. Indonesian special forces, wanting to keep their incursion secret, killed all five.

Less than two months later, Indonesian troops invaded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save