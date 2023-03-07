Soldier Huntley's case was called at the Auckland High Court on Wednesday morning. Photo / file

The teenager charged with murder after three people with stab wounds and one person with a gunshot wound turned up at Middlemore Hospital following a car park fracas can be named as Soldier Huntley..

He has pleaded not guilty to murder and to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will go to trial next year. Court documents name separate victims for the murder and the wounding charges.

Huntley was 17 when charged. The accusations stem from a chaotic scrap in the East Tāmaki car park off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area in the early hours of Sunday, November 13.

His case was called in the Auckland High Court on Wednesday before Justice Sally Fitzgerald, where his interim name suppression lapsed.

At the hearing it emerged two other people have now been charged with serious offences alongside Huntley, who remains the only man charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Nigel Eva Kieneio Vaenuku is charged with two counts of assault with intent to injure covering two different victims.

Efoti Koloi is charged with discharging a firearm at people with reckless disregard for others, two counts of attempting to discharge a firearm to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They have also pleaded not guilty and are heading to trial.

A five-week trial is set to commence on April 8, 2024.

Police said the injured people arrived at the hospital around 4.30am on November 13, following an incident in an East Tāmaki car park off Lady Fisher Place.

A 26-year-old man who had been stabbed died as a result of his injuries, while the other three were hospitalised in serious condition.

“It has taken hours of video analysis and witness interviews to accurately determine the actions of people in this particular incident,” Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said in a statement following the teen’s arrest on November 24.



