Turihaua Angus was among the cattle studs in the region that presented their 2024 line-ups of rising 2-year-olds this week and they looked impressive across the various studs, which augurs well for a strong sales season in late June. Photo / Liam Clayton

Earlier in the week, an event took place as part of East Coast Angus Bull Week, with multiple black cattle studs showcasing their line-ups of rising 2-year-old bulls.

The event featured studs from Turiroa Angus near Wairoa, as well as Ratanui at Tuai, Kenhardt at Nūhaka, Cricklewood at Nūhaka, Tangihau at Rere, Orere at Rere, Kaharau on Goodwin Rd and Tawa Hills at Motu.

A total of 300 young Angus bulls were presented for sale, with PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt commenting that the cattle looked “pretty smart” despite the wet winter they experienced last year.

The bulls will be sold in various on-farm rostrums from June 24 to 26, with Tawa Hills holding their sale at the Matawhero saleyards.

According to Pollitt, the bulls were forward-looking and expected to peak well by the time of the sales.

“It’s an exciting line-up, with some sires bringing forward a different genetic option for buyers,” she said.

Whangara Angus chose not to have a Bull Walk this year but remained open for anyone interested in viewing their line-up for sales week.

In addition to the Angus bulls, Hereford R2s were also showcased at Mokairau at Whangara and Wilencote at Ngātapa.

The Turiroa, Ratanui at Tuai, Kenhardt at Nūhaka, Cricklewood at Nūhaka and Turihaua studs presented their rising 2-year-old bulls (R2s) on Monday and Tangihau at Rere, Orere at Rere, Kaharau in Goodwin Road and Tawa Hills at Motu ran theirs on Tuesday.

“Once again, there will be plenty for would-be bull buyers to choose from,” Pollitt said.