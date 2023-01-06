Thieves leave destruction behind after robbing a Pt Chevalier Dairy on Thursday. Video / Sally Price

Thieves leave destruction behind after robbing a Pt Chevalier Dairy on Thursday. Video / Sally Price

An East Auckland corner grocery store has been targeted by a gang of thieves over two consecutive nights - and just hours after a busted metal roller door was repaired from the first heist.

Cockle Bay Four Square staff are this morning cleaning up smashed bottles and wrecked displays after the store was hit by a group of six wielding crowbars to jemmy their way into the shop.

It comes amid a spate of violent raids and attacks on Auckland businesses over the past 72 hours: a West Auckland petrol station ram-raid early on Thursday, a daylight attack on a Pt Chevalier dairy owner, and a ram-raid at a Spark Mobile store in a Takanini shopping centre.

“It seems to be the price of doing business in Auckland these days,” a worker at the Litten Rd shop said today.

The worker, who did not want to be named, said the store’s roller door had been busted through on both occasions.

“We repaired it yesterday and they’ve come back and done the same thing again,” the exasperated shopkeeper said.

The thieves took wine and cigarettes.

Some of those involved in the robbery disguised their faces, but others didn’t bother, he said.

“There’s alcohol all over the floor,” he said.

The situation was frustrating to deal with.

While the store had bollards installed at the front entrance, the offenders in last night’s raid used brute force and tools.

The store’s owner was now brainstorming options to bolster security.

Photos of the earlier raid on Thursday night shows wine bottles scattered on the footpath outside the shop and discarded cardboard boxes in the shop’s entrance.

Inside the store’s wine section, shattered glass from smashed bottles litters the floor and a mat is saturated in large wine stains.

Police have been approached for comment.



