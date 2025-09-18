There has been a large quake off eastern Russia.

A large, shallow earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia, with “hazardous tsunami waves” possible for coastal areas within 1000km of the epicentre, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 and at a depth of 10km deep, occurred off the east coast of Kamchatka around 7am (NZT).

The earthquake is in the same area as where a massive 8.8 quake occurred on July 30, sparking tsunami alerts and advisories across multiple countries, including New Zealand.

