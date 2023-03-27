More than 2000 people have reported feeling a magnitude 4.9 earthquake just north of Wellington.

Described as a “light” quake by GeoNet, the quake hit at 1.42pm 50km south of Waverley.

Residents as far north as Waikato and far south as Christchurch reported feeling the quake, and extreme shakes were felt in Wellington and Nelson.

The majority of residents at the bottom of the North Island and top of the South reported the quake as weak, with only 57 of more than 2600 claiming the shakes to be more than moderate.

A deep M4.9 earthquake occurred in the Whanganui Basin. It caused a light shake that was felt in the upper South Island and Lower North Island. We have received 2600+ felt reports.



Kiwis took to social media to report the shaking as “long and gentle”.

”Was that a shake or a passing truck?” one social media user commented.

Another said they heard the quake coming with a “very slow shake and low rumble”.

People across both islands reported feeling the tremor describing it as a “jolt”.

”Felt in Waikari. My house creaked,” Margaret Price posted on Geonet’s Facebook page.

”Sharp jolt in Palmerston North,” posted Georgina Wharepapa.

GeoNet reported the quake was 94km deep.

A magnitude 3.2 quake hit 25km southwest of Wellington last Wednesday.