“An area where the Pacific Plate is actively subducting beneath the overlying Australian Plate.
“This collision and sliding loads stress into the plates and earthquake sequences like this are an expression of some of that stress being released,” Taylor-Offord said.
“Unfortunately, earthquakes like these aren’t releasing the stress of ‘the big one’. They are best thought of as a gentle – and sometimes not so gentle – reminder of the active tectonic environment we live in.”
GeoNet registered the shake 25km north of Whakatāne at 4.56pm and at a depth of 127km.
According to GeoNet’s earthquake map, a flurry of quakes occurred east of Ruatōria on the North Island’s East Coast last week, with the strongest registered at 4.6 magnitude and a depth of 8km on Monday afternoon.
