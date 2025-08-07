Earth Sciences New Zealand recorded 34 earthquakes this week 15km west of Castlepoint in the lower North Island. Photo / GeoNet

Earth Sciences NZ monitors cluster of earthquakes along eastern side of North Island

Seismologists at Earth Sciences New Zealand (formerly Niwa and GNS Science) have been monitoring a cluster of earthquakes off the country’s east coast.

The Government agency recorded 34 earthquakes this week 15km west of Castlepoint in the lower North Island.

Earth Sciences New Zealand seismic duty officer Sam Taylor-Offord said the largest was measured at magnitude 4.2 early Monday morning.

“This earthquake followed less than 10 minutes after a magnitude 4.1 in the same sequence,” he said.