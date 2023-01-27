Early morning chaos after long night at Auckland Airport

Weary travellers try to get some sleep at Auckland Airport ovvernight after flooded roads stranded them at the terminal. Photo / Supplied Paul Morovic - pauljmorovic@gmail.com

A passenger at Auckland Airport’s International Terminal has reported early morning chaos as hundreds of people were left with no way of getting home when flooding subsided.

The passenger was among some of the first people to be released from the terminal before 7am.

They said hundreds of confused passengers found themselves stranded because there were no public transport services or other means of transport to take passengers to where they needed to go.

The airport has also advised that due to earlier flooding in the baggage hall, checked luggage could not yet be returned to passengers. People have been told their airlines will make arrangements to return bags at a later time.

More than 2000 people stayed overnight at Auckland Airport terminals due to flooding.

By 10.30am this morning airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said transport options were available.

These included bus transport to the Park & Ride, taxi and rideshare, available from outside the international terminal so passengers can safely return home or to accommodation

The airport is scheduled to reopen domestic travel from midday today.

Meanwhile, the earliest the international terminal will be open for departing flights is 5pm and there will be no arriving international flights until tomorrow morning.

The departure board at the airport this morning showed more than a dozen international flights were cancelled.

Hurihanganui said most international travellers who stayed overnight in Auckland Airport’s international airside areas have moved back through border processing into the public areas of the terminal.

“It’s been a really long and challenging night. To travellers who were stranded inside the airport as the floods hit fast – we acknowledge the frustration and thank you for your co-operation with our staff as they worked to keep you safe as a first priority.

“Any passengers who needed to remain inside the terminal until they have made accommodation or travel arrangements were welcome to do so,” Hurihanganui said.

Several international flights were cancelled at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / Supplied

“We know with last night’s unprecedented weather event, there is widespread disruption across the city and it may take a while for people to get home. Food and beverage operations are open and staff assistance is available.

“Our teams, and those of our airport partners, continue to work around the clock to make sure we can get our domestic and international terminal operations open safely as soon as possible.”















